General Motors and Honda to build more electric vehicles together

Affordable EVs from the brands are in the works

GM CEO Mary Barra reveals the automakers plan to phase out internal combustion vehicles on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

General Motors believes in an 'all-electric' future: CEO Mary Barra

General Motors and Honda are expanding their electric vehicle partnership.

GM Ultium

GM's Ultium platform launched under the GMC Hummer EV. (GM / Fox News)

The automakers announced plans Tuesday to co-develop a new line of affordable EVs that will launch in 2027.

GM Ultium

GM's Ultium platform can accommodate a variety of vehicles by mixing and matching three motors of differing power outputs.  (General Motors / Fox News)

Honda is already working with GM on battery development and the electric Prologue compact SUV that is scheduled to go on sale in 2024.

Honda SUV e:Prototype

The Honda SUV e:Prototype previews the brand's future styling. (Honda )

Honda also owns a stake in GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle division, which will supply self-driving taxis to Honda for use in Japan.

Details on the new models were not revealed, but the companies said some will be built in North America and some will be priced below the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV, which will start under $30,000 when it goes on sale next year.

"Our collaboration with Honda and the continuing development of Ultium are the foundation of this project, utilizing our global scale to enable a lower cost foundation for this new series of EVs for millions of customers," GM's product development vice president Doug Parks said in a news release on the project.