Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Stocks

Sony buying Halo, Destiny video game maker Bungie in $3.6B deal

Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard earlier this month

close
UBS Managing Director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz on the state of markets and predicts more volatility. video

Portfolio manager says what's happening in markets is 'normal'

UBS Managing Director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz on the state of markets and predicts more volatility.

Deal-making continues in the video game industry as Sony Interactive buys Bungie, the maker of the Halo and Destiny titles.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SONY SONY GROUP CORP. 111.36 +4.51 +4.22%

MICROSOFT BUYING ACTIVISION IN $68.7B DEAL

"Bungie’s successful track record in multi-format publishing and live game services will assist us in realizing our ambitions to take PlayStation beyond the console and increase our potential audience," said Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive, in a deal blog post. 

MICROSOFT DEAL MAKES ACTIVISION CEO EVEN RICHER

  (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

The $3.6 billion deal comes after Microsoft shelled out $69 billion for Activision earlier this month. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 78.95 -0.19 -0.24%
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 308.00 -0.26 -0.08%

Other game makers traded higher following the deal news. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TTWO TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC. 161.93 +3.19 +2.01%
EA ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 131.64 -0.28 -0.21%