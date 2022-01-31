Sony buying Halo, Destiny video game maker Bungie in $3.6B deal

Deal-making continues in the video game industry as Sony Interactive buys Bungie, the maker of the Halo and Destiny titles.

"Bungie’s successful track record in multi-format publishing and live game services will assist us in realizing our ambitions to take PlayStation beyond the console and increase our potential audience," said Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive, in a deal blog post.

The $3.6 billion deal comes after Microsoft shelled out $69 billion for Activision earlier this month.

Other game makers traded higher following the deal news.