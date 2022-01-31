Stocks fall as January winds down
78% of S&P 500 companies have exceeded earnings expectations
U.S. stocks were trading mostly lower Monday as investors wind down a volatile month and ahead of another busy week for earnings.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|34725.47
|+564.69
|+1.65%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4431.85
|+105.34
|+2.43%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13770.573348
|+417.79
|+3.13%
For the month, all three of the major averages are down with the Nasdaq fairing the worst off 12%.
Cirrus Logic and NXP Semiconductor are set to report on Monday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CRUS
|CIRRUS LOGIC INC.
|85.25
|+2.42
|+2.92%
|NXP
|NUVEEN SEL T-F P 3 FD
|15.08
|-0.11
|-0.72%
Later in the week tech will be in focus with Amazon, Google, and Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, set to report.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|2,879.56
|+86.81
|+3.11%
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC.
|2,667.02
|+86.92
|+3.37%
|FB
|META PLATFORMS INC.
|301.71
|+7.07
|+2.40%
Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" grossed $11 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, bringing its domestic total to $735.9 million. The Marvel hit has accounted for a huge percentage of the month’s ticket sales.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SONY
|SONY GROUP CORP.
|106.84
|+3.87
|+3.76%
In commodities, oil hovered around the $87 per barrel level ahead of OPEC's meeting this week.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|USO
|UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.
|61.97
|+0.11
|+0.18%
Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Monday at the start of a week when China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets will close for the Lunar New Year holiday.
The major cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were all down hours before the opening bell on Wall Street.
