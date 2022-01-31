Expand / Collapse search
Market Check

Stocks fall as January winds down

78% of S&P 500 companies have exceeded earnings expectations

Investment strategist on earnings, GDP growth 'slow down' in 2022

CFRA Chief investment strategist Sam Stovall weighs in on fourth-quarter earnings reports and the Federal Reserve's expected rate hikes this year to combat inflation.

U.S. stocks were trading mostly lower Monday as investors wind down a volatile month and ahead of another busy week for earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34725.47 +564.69 +1.65%
SP500 S&P 500 4431.85 +105.34 +2.43%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13770.573348 +417.79 +3.13%

For the month, all three of the major averages are down with the Nasdaq fairing the worst off 12%. 

Cirrus Logic and NXP Semiconductor are set to report on Monday. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CRUS CIRRUS LOGIC INC. 85.25 +2.42 +2.92%
NXP NUVEEN SEL T-F P 3 FD 15.08 -0.11 -0.72%

Later in the week tech will be in focus with Amazon, Google, and Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, set to report.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 2,879.56 +86.81 +3.11%
GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 2,667.02 +86.92 +3.37%
FB META PLATFORMS INC. 301.71 +7.07 +2.40%

Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" grossed $11 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, bringing its domestic total to $735.9 million. The Marvel hit has accounted for a huge percentage of the month’s ticket sales.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SONY SONY GROUP CORP. 106.84 +3.87 +3.76%

In commodities, oil hovered around the $87 per barrel level ahead of OPEC's meeting this week. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 61.97 +0.11 +0.18%

DRUGMAKERS RAISED PRICES BY 6.6% ON AVERAGE EARLY THIS YEAR

Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Monday at the start of a week when China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets will close for the Lunar New Year holiday.

CATHIE WOOD’S ARK FACES LOYALTY TEST AFTER TECH-STOCK ROUT

The major cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were all down hours before the opening bell on Wall Street.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 