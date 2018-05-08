Sean Combs’ Revolt Media and TV lays off one-third of staff

Sean Combs’ music-oriented cable network Revolt Media and TV is reportedly laying off one-third of its staff as it attempts to streamline its operations to focus on producing lifestyle content.

Continue Reading Below

“We will work with more outside voices, producers, and influencers while maintaining a strong editorial core in-house,” CEO Roma Khanna said in a memo to staffers on Tuesday, according to Variety. “We will also create a more healthy and stable business base from which we can grow.”

Combs, who goes by the stage name “Diddy,” launched the company in 2013. Variety reported that Revolt Media and TV is laying off about 50 employees in Los Angeles and New York.

“Change can be difficult,” Khanna wrote. “This move is about strength and growth. As one of a very small handful of networks owned and controlled by the African-American community, we need to ensure we remain fiscally strong so that we can continue to authentically represent the culture.”

Revolt is best-known for its morning talk show “The Breakfast Club,” featuring radio personalities DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God.

Advertisement

Revolt Media and TV is available in major cities including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago on Comcast and Time Warner Cable, reaching an estimated 50 million homes.