NASCAR for sale? Ex-McDonald’s CEO Ed Rensi wants in

The founding family of NASCAR is reportedly considering selling their majority stake of the company, and if they do, Fat Brands chairman Ed Rensi might be the next bidder.

“I’d love to have the opportunity to join the group that buys NASCAR,” Rensi told FOX Business’ Charles Payne during an interview on Tuesday. “I think it’s a great sport. I think it’s got a great future ahead of it.”

The France family, which owns America’s premiere racing series and other motorsports events under the NASCAR umbrella, is working with Goldman Sachs to explore potential deals, Reuters reported. One of the options being considered is a sale of a majority stake in NASCAR.

NASCAR’s valuation could be several billions of dollars, according to Reuters, which cited inside sources.

Rensi is no neophyte to the sport: He previously owned the NASCAR team Rensi Motorsports – along with Ronnie Russell, Gary Weisbaum and Sam Renis – and served on the board of the International Speedway Corporation, which owns and manages NASCAR and IndyCar race tracks.

“I think the France family has done a wonderful job,” he said. “It’s time to change.”

Bill France co-founded the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company in 1948.