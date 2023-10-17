Rolls-Royce cutting up to 2,500 jobs to improve efficiency

Rolls-Royce is reducing its global staff to create a more efficient business, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, which employs 42,000 people worldwide including more than 6,000 Americans working across 27 states, said the job cuts would impact 2,000 to 2,500 employees worldwide.

ROLLS-ROYCE SECURES FUNDING TO DEVELOP LUNAR NUCLEAR REACTOR

The new business structure will be better able to serve customers, according to Rolls-Royce.

"Our business is full of committed, talented people and I believe these changes will enable them to build greater capability in areas that are key to our long-term success," Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said. "We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future. That means a more streamlined and efficient organization that will deliver for our customers, partners and shareholders."

MICROSOFT'S LINKEDIN LAYING OFF NEARLY 700 WORKERS

The company also hopes the staff reductions will improve procurement and supply chain management while delivering savings and customer service improvements.

Over the last decade, Rolls-Royce, whose engines and systems are used on the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 as well as ships, submarines and in power generation, has been through several restructurings, axing more than 13,000 jobs.

Other customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, commercial airlines, regional airlines, business jet and helicopter customers.

FORD RECALLING MORE THAN 238K EXPLORERS OVER DRIVESHAFT ISSUES

Rolls-Royce has invested nearly $1 billion in research and development in the U.S. since 2013 and has worked with institutions like Purdue University, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reuters contributed to this report.