Rocket joins GameStop as Reddit target

Rocket Companies, the parent of Quicken Loans, is giving GameStop a run for its money in the heavily traded category.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RKT ROCKET COMPANIES INC. 33.46 -8.14 -19.57%

Shares tumbled over 20% Wednesday and saw at least one trading halt on the New York Stock Exchange. A price of $33.20 per share would be the largest drop on record, according to the Dow Jones Market Data Group.

Shares jumped over 70% Tuesday on no specific news, hitting an all-time high of $41.60 apiece.

The company and symbol $RKT was a topic on Reddit's Wall Street Bets board as was smaller lender UWM Holdings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UWMC UWM HLDGS CORP 9.46 +0.34 +3.78%

Inquiries to the company by FOX Business were not returned. CEO Jay Farner is participating in Morgan Stanley's 2021 Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference Wednesday.

GAMESTOP, BITCOIN DOMINATE BIDEN’S SEC PICK GARY GENSLER’S CONFIRMATION HEARING

Rocket, co-founded by billionaire Dan Gilbert, recently reported record loan origination volume of $320 billion, a 121% jump from the year-ago period, a reflection of a solid business.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

The expanding list of heavily shorted stocks comes as President Biden's pick to run the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, promised to protect investors if confirmed at this week's confirmation hearing.