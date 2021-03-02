LIVE: GameStop drama and Biden’s SEC pick Gary Gensler’s confirmation hearing

Lawmakers are getting ready to question President Biden's pick to head the Securities and Exchange Commission; Gary Gensler.

His confirmation hearing comes at a precarious time for U.S. financial markets which are seeing a robust uptick in retail traders. These small investors are behind some of the recent swings tied to heavily shorted stocks, such as GameStop and AMC.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP 122.87 +3.37 +2.82% AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 9.18 -0.02 -0.22%

Gensler, who previously led the Commodities Futures Trading Commission with an iron hand, will be quizzed on how he'll handle the current trading climate if confirmed. He'll also be probed on a host of other topics including whether or not Wall Street needs more regulation.

