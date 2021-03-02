Expand / Collapse search
LIVE: GameStop drama and Biden’s SEC pick Gary Gensler’s confirmation hearing

Biden's SEC pick will inherit the GameStop frenzy

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that the listing of penny stocks allows trading of speculative shares on platforms like Robinhood and Schwab. video

SEC may examine exchanges’ listing of penny stocks as part of broad review of GameStop trading: Gasparino

Lawmakers are getting ready to question President Biden's pick to head the Securities and Exchange Commission; Gary Gensler.

His confirmation hearing comes at a precarious time for U.S. financial markets which are seeing a robust uptick in retail traders. These small investors are behind some of the recent swings tied to heavily shorted stocks, such as GameStop and AMC.

Gensler, who previously led the Commodities Futures Trading Commission with an iron hand, will be quizzed on how he'll handle the current trading climate if confirmed. He'll also be probed on a host of other topics including whether or not Wall Street needs more regulation.

Follow all the highlights in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.