Rivian to unveil plans for $5B Georgia electric truck plant: report

The plant will be one of the largest industrial complexes in Georgia’s history

Rivian stock surge a bit ‘overdone’: Market expert

Rivian will reveal the site of its planned electric truck plant later this week, according to a report Tuesday.

The Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker will unveil plans for a $5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia at an event Thursday, the Associated Press reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The facility is expected to employ 7,500 workers, though the sources said it could expand to roughly 10,000 workers over time.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican up for reelection, will participate in the announcement. The plant will be one of the largest industrial complexes in Georgia’s history.

Large crowds turned out to look at Rivian Automotive's R1S prototype during a public rollout of the company's new vehicles in Normal, Illinois, on Oct. 13, 2019. (David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP) (AP Newsroom)

The new plant will be located about one hour away from Atlanta. Rivian chose Georgia over several other bids, including a $440 million incentive package from Fort Worth, Texas.

Rivian did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Rivian is developing a three-row, seven-passenger SUV, the R1S, which starts at $70,000, has an EPA-estimated 316 miles of range and is expected to begin deliveries in December. (Rivian)

The auto manufacturer plans to sell two vehicle models – the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV. The California-based company has 55,000 combined pre-orders for the models, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which first reported Georgia’s selection.

Rivian is one of several companies vying to gain share in the burgeoning electric vehicle marketplace. The firm went public last month and has a market value of roughly $95 billion, higher than industry stalwarts General Motors and Ford.

Rivian began production and deliveries of its R1T passenger pickup truck in September, which starts at $67,500 and has an EPA-estimated 314 miles of range.  (Rivian)

Amazon has contracted Rivian to provide 100,000 electric vans for its delivery fleet by 2030. The e-commerce giant has an approximately 20% stake in Rivian. 