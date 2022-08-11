Rivian shares fall, inflation check and more: Friday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading.

We’ll wrap up a busy week of economic data with a look at import prices and the mood of consumer.

INFLATION WATCH: Prices of imported goods for July likely fell 1% month-over-month, compared with a 0.2% increase in June and further evidence that inflation may have peaked. For comparison, March’s 2.9% surge marked the biggest increase in 11 years.

Meantime, export prices are expected to fall 1.1% in July. That compares with a rise of 0.7% the prior month.

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE: Shares of the electric-vehicle maker fell 2% in after-hours trading after the company reported a net loss in the second quarter that nearly tripled to $1.7 billion. The company did report quarterly revenue of $364 million, topping estimates. Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the company will meet its goal of constructing 25,000 automobiles this year, but expects "losses to widen" due to higher costs, supply chain issues, and "other headwinds."

JOHNSON & JOHNSON: The company is discontinuing talc-based baby powder next year. J&J says the transition will simplify product offerings, deliver sustainable innovation, and meet the needs of consumers, customers and evolving global trends. The company created a spinoff company in October 2021 to isolate lawsuits from consumers who claimed Johnson's baby powder was contaminated with asbestos. The spinoff, LTL Management, then filed for bankruptcy.

SENTIMENT: The University of Michigan releases its preliminary index of consumer sentiment for August. It’s expected to rise a point to 52.5, the second straight monthly increase, after tumbling to an all-time low of 50.0 in June when record-high gasoline prices drove inflation fears.

OIL GAINS: West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $93.00 a barrel and was on track for a weekly gain of more than 5%, recouping about half of last week's loss.

Brent crude futures traded around $99.00 a barrel and was headed for a gain of more than 4% for the week, recouping part of last week's 14% tumble.

Oil prices dipped on Friday amid uncertainty on the demand outlook based on contrasting views from OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA), but benchmark contracts were headed for weekly gains as recession fears eased.