Ralph Lauren designs ‘Friends’ collection with Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green in mind

It’s chic to dress like your “Friends.”

Ralph Lauren has launched a clothing line in honor of the beloved “Friends” sitcom’s 25th anniversary with styles inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green, who worked for the iconic American fashion designer on the show.

The preppy pieces include plaid pleated miniskirts ($398), wool blazers ($295), a leather jacket ($695) and a cashmere turtleneck ($248) among other fall-friendly staples.

There are also statement-making animal print coasts, black skinny leather pants (reminiscent of Ross) and suede boots, a subtle homage to 1990s fashion. Prices for the line range from $39.50 to $2,998.

An animal-print jacket from Ralph Lauren's "Friends" collection.

While Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe might not have been able to afford to shop the looks, the actors who played them likely could. "Friends" stars got paid $1 million an episode (or $22 million per season) on the show back in 2002.

The show continues to cash in years after it first aired in 1994. Warner Bros. TV debuted a "Friends" pop-up experience in New York City earlier this month with set re-creations, props and costumes used in the series. Tickets are priced at $29.50 each.

Ralph Lauren's line will be available at Bloomingdale’s in New York City on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. A section of the store has been transformed into the “Friends” famous coffee shop, Central Perk, where shoppers will get the ultimate fan experience.

