Pfizer says it's eyeing a $110 to $130 list price for COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

Pfizer Inc. has revealed the price it is eyeing in the U.S. for its adult COVID-19 vaccine on the commercial market.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would potentially cost between $110 and $130 for a single-dose vial in the U.S., Pfizer’s Angela Lukin said in an analyst and investor call.

That cost will reflect its "cost-effectiveness," including "increased costs" associated with transitioning from a multi-dose vial to a single-dose and to commercial distribution as well as the value it has "brought to society," according to Lukin.

In late June, the federal government reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech SE to provide 105 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for $3.2 billion, the equivalent of the U.S. paying roughly $30 per dose.

The Department of Health and Human Services has since indicated it has plans to move away from its vaccine purchasing program and to transition the shots to the commercial market, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Lukin noted Pfizer’s transition to a traditional commercial market depends on factors like the government's supply and would not take place until the first quarter of 2023 "at the earliest."

The company’s goal is to "continue equitable and uninterrupted access" to its COVID-19 vaccine and "affordability for the health care system," she said.

"Based on our current understanding, when we enter a traditional commercial model, anyone with commercial or government insurance who is eligible to be vaccinated should be able to access the vaccine without any out-of-pocket payments," she said.

"This is assuming continued broad recommendations supporting annual vaccination."

Pfizer has distributed over 3.5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses as of June, according to a fact sheet from the company.