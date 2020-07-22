Pennsylvania Walmart accused of racial profiling after viral arrest videos

A Pennsylvania Walmart is facing accusations of racial profiling after the arrest of a Black customer was recorded in a pair of viral social media videos.

Wyomissing police officers were sent to the Walmart on Monday after “an individual who was riding a bicycle through the store, playing loud music and yelling profanities at other shoppers” refused to leave when asked by the store manager, according to a statement from the Berks County, Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Office.

The person who shared videos of the incident online gave a different account, writing that the man had been “testing the bike out in the store.” In the video, the man can be heard saying he already paid for the bike, which was for his son, and had a receipt as the officers arrest him.

“He did nothing wrong,” the person who shared the videos wrote, adding that store employees “racially profiled him.” An officer said the man was free to go since he had paid but then began restraining the man shortly after, according to the account.

Walmart didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment on the incident.

However, police said the man struggled with the officers and tried to take one officer’s Taser, the Reading Eagle reported. Officers used a Taser on the man during the arrest.

The man was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disarming law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct, according to the district attorney’s office. He had previously pleaded guilty to disarming law enforcement and criminal trespass stemming from a similar incident in 2014.

“The defendant was detained by the Wyomissing Police and at all times during the encounter, the Wyomissing Police showed restraint, acted professionally, and did a good job de-escalating the situation with the defendant,” the district attorney’s office wrote.

The incident happened as protests against systemic racism have continued to occur in communities throughout the United States, inspired by the death of Black Americans, like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

As the videos spread online, some commenters called the arrest “unnecessary” and accused the store of racially profiling the Black man and police of using excessive force. Others defended the officers and Walmart, highlighting the district attorney’s statement.

The incident may lead to more issues for the local Walmart. The Reading Eagle reported that a protest was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the store to “demand answers, justice and change.”

