Peloton shares surge 30% on Lululemon partnership

Peloton Interactive shares jumped 30% in extended trading Wednesday on the news that the company has entered a five-year partnership with Lululemon.

The high-end fitness brands announced they have reached a "multi-dimensional agreement" through which Peloton will supply all of Lululemon's digital fitness content and, in turn, Lululemon will become the primary apparel provider to Peloton.

"Our brands create transformational experiences, products, and content that build meaningful connections and unlock greater possibilities for our Members, anytime, anywhere," Peloton Chief Emerging Business Officer Dion Camp Sanders said in a statement.

"By bringing together the best in fitness content with the best in athletic apparel, we’ll give our communities one-of-a-kind experiences and special content that will inspire them to achieve their goals," Sanders added.

Through the deal, Peloton will be selling co-branded apparel from across Lululemon's product lines at its retail stores and online beginning Oct. 11; and starting Nov. 1, Lululemon's Studio All-Access Members will be granted access to thousands of Peloton classes.

Also starting in November, Lululemon will do away with its digital app-only membership tier, at which point current app-only subscribers will be offered the opportunity to become a Peloton App One Member.

The broad exposure to Lululemon's customer base appears to be welcome news for Peloton investors as the company has been trying to reverse the decline in demand for its equipment by expanding access to its content with more membership tiers.

