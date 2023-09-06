Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Party City's bankruptcy plan approved, with bad news for shareholders

Party City will emerge from restructuring with $1 billion less in debt, but shareholders left holding the bag

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 6

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Party City is now set to emerge from bankruptcy with a lot less debt, but the company's shareholders will be left holding the bag.

Party City

A "Halloween Costumes" sign is displayed in the window of a Party City store in Richmond, California, on Sept. 22, 2020. The retailer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan was approved by a judge on Wednesday. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved the party goods and Halloween supply retailer's Chapter 11 restructuring plan, which allows it to offload roughly $1 billion in company debt by converting it to equity shares that will be owned by its lenders.

RITE AID PREPARES TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY: REPORT

Judge David Jones signed off on the restructuring deal at a court hearing in Houston while acknowledging the poor outcome for individual shareholders whose shares will be wiped out. Party City simply could not repay all of its $1.4 billion in pre-bankruptcy debt and have money left over for shareholders, according to the judge.

Exterior of Party City store, Voorhees, N.J., Dec. 9, 2022

"The math is what the math is," Jones told a shareholder who spoke up at the hearing. "It's one of those things where there simply is not an alternative."

YELLOW BANKRUPTCY SPARKS BIDDING WAR, $1.5 BILLION BID SUBMITTED FOR TRUCKING TERMINALS

Party City's Ken Ziman said during the hearing that the company would emerge from the bankruptcy as a stronger business, and it will only have to close a "handful" of its some 800 stores, thereby preserving thousands of jobs.

balloon display in party city store

Party City Holdco Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January in a bid to restructure its heavy debt load after supply chain problems, rising inflation and a consumer slowdown hurt sales.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Party City was straddled with $1.5 billion of debt financing when private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners bought most of the company in 2012 for $2.69 billion from Advent International, Berkshire Partners, Weston Presidio and company management. The specialty retailer went public in 2015.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company filed for bankruptcy in January in an effort to cut debt following dwindling sales.

Reuters and FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.