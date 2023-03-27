Expand / Collapse search
Over two dozen Burger Kings in Michigan are shuttering

More than 400 people will see jobs cut in connection to closures

The doors of more than two dozen Michigan Burger King locations, all operated by the same limited liability company, will permanently shut by mid-April.

EYM King of Michigan LLC said in a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice it anticipates its completion of the 26 closures, which began more than a week ago, will take place "on or about" April 15 and will ultimately result in 424 people total seeing their jobs cut, according to the letter.

The company’s WARN notice, dated for March 22, was published on the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s website. 

Burger King restaurant is seen in California

The doors of more than two dozen Michigan Burger King locations, all operated by the same limited liability company, will permanently shut by mid-April.

An exhibit accompanying the notice showed Detroit and nearby cities like Livonia, Southfield, Royal Oak and Flint are home to the affected Burger King restaurants.

A Burger King sign

In the notice, EYM cited "unforeseen business circumstances and not being able to reach a resolution" with Burger King as its reason for shuttering them.

In the notice, EYM cited "unforeseen business circumstances and not being able to reach a resolution" with Burger King as its reason for shuttering them. A representative for the company declined to comment to FOX Business on what those were. 

Local media outlets like the Detroit News and Fox 2 Detroit reported the news earlier Monday.

"We are aware of the situation but cannot comment at this time due to pending litigation," a Burger King spokesperson told FOX Business.

A Burger King Whopper sandwich and fries are shown at a Burger King location in Allison Park, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar / File / AP Images)

In parent company Restaurant Brands International’s (RBI) latest 10-K report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said there were more than 19,700 Burger King restaurants around the world at the end of 2022. Nearly 100% of Burger Kings are "owned and operated by independent franchisees," according to RBI’s website.

