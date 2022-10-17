Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

Oil tycoon Harold Hamm to acquire Continental Resources for $74.28 per share

Hamm and his family already own approximately 83% of Continental's common stock

close
Price Futures Group senior analyst Phil Flynn says Biden is following Europe down the same path of 'bad energy policy.' video

Oil 'crisis' will get 'worse' if US doesn't change course today: Phil Flynn

Price Futures Group senior analyst Phil Flynn says Biden is following Europe down the same path of 'bad energy policy.'

Oil tycoon Harold Hamm is taking private the company he founded, Continental Resources, in a deal that values the independent oil producer at $27 billion.

Hamm's Omega Acquisition entered into an agreement Monday to buy all remaining outstanding shares of the independent oil producer for $74.28 per share.

Based on the shares outstanding as of Oct. 12, the energy billionaire's tender offer is worth $4.3 billion for approximately 58 million shares. Hamm and his family already own approximately 83% of Continental's common stock.

Harold Hamm

Harold Hamm of Continental Resources is pictured during a rig tour in the state of Oklahoma, Oct. 12, 2010. Hamm has commenced a tender offer to buy any and all outstanding shares of Continental's common stock that he and his family do not already ow (Continental Resources/Handout via Reuters) / Reuters Photos)

The move comes after Hamm, the chair of Continental Resources' board, announced a proposal in June to acquire the remainder of the company's outstanding shares for $70 per share. 

PARLER CEO TALKS KANYE WEST ACQUISITION, SAYS CONSERVATIVE APP ‘NEEDS YE IN MANY WAYS’

Continental Resources, which went public in 2007, is among the top 10 independent oil producers in the United States.

Image 1 of 2

The Continental Resources headquarters building is seen in downtown Oklahoma City, Okla., Sept. 22, 2014. | Reuters Photos

It is the largest leaseholder and largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. It is also the largest producer in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the second-largest leaseholder in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and tenth largest in the Permian Basin of Texas.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CLR CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 74.08 +5.84 +8.57%

Continental Resources Inc.

.

As of the time of publication, shares of Continental Resources have climbed approximately 60% year to date. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The merger agreement was approved by Continental's board following a unanimous recommendation from a special committee comprised of solely independent and disinterested directors. 

Under the agreement, Continental will not pay dividends between the deal's signing and the closing of the transaction. The offer price, which represents a 15% premium to the stock's closing price of $64.50 on June 13, includes 28 cents in lieu of the company's anticipated dividend for the third quarter of 2022.

The deal, which does not require a vote by the company's shareholders, is expected to close before the end of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.