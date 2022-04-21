Expand / Collapse search
Oil heads for weekly decline of around 4%

Concerns about the Ukraine conflict stoking inflation and denting economic growth dominated trading

Energy prices will fall when economy goes into recession, analyst says

The Schork Group Principal Stephen Schork argues recession is 'unavoidable' as U.S. grapples with rising energy costs.

Oil prices declined Thursday night following a week filled with concerns about interest rate hikes, global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China putting a dent in demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 74 cents, or 0.7%, to $103.05 a barrel.

Brent futures slid 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $107.70 a barrel. 

For the week, both benchmarks are heading for declines of around 3.7%.

Global growth concerns dominated the second half of the week, which included the International Monetary Fund slashing its global growth forecast by nearly a full percentage point, according to Reuters.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday pointed to future rate increases driving up the U.S. dollar. 

A higher dollar makes oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

The European Union may go ahead with a ban on Russian oil and Germany will stop importing oil from Russia by the end of the year.