Oil heads for weekly decline of around 4%

Oil prices declined Thursday night following a week filled with concerns about interest rate hikes, global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China putting a dent in demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 74 cents, or 0.7%, to $103.05 a barrel.

Brent futures slid 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $107.70 a barrel.

For the week, both benchmarks are heading for declines of around 3.7%.

Global growth concerns dominated the second half of the week, which included the International Monetary Fund slashing its global growth forecast by nearly a full percentage point, according to Reuters.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday pointed to future rate increases driving up the U.S. dollar.

A higher dollar makes oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

