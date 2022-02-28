NYSE, Nasdaq halt trading of Russia-based companies

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq MarketSite have temporarily halted trading in select Russian companies listed on their respective exchanges.

Per a notice with the NYSE, the listed companies are Mechel PAO, American Depositary Shares – each representing two ordinary shares – and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and Cian PLC American Depositary Shares, each representing one ordinary share.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CIAN CIAN PLC 3.40 +0.09 +2.72% MTL MECHEL OAO 2.25 -0.05 -2.17% MBT MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 5.50 -0.52 -8.64%

Sources familiar with exchanges tell FOX Business the halts, which can be used for unusual trading in any security, will allow time for officials to review the fast-moving developments impacting the shares.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YNDX YANDEX NV 18.94 -1.38 -6.79% OZON OZON HOLDINGS PLC 11.60 -1.03 -8.16% GDEV NEXTERS 6.38 -0.12 -1.85% QIWI QIWI PLC 5.67 +0.51 +9.88% HHR HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC 15.03 +0.04 +0.27%

At the Nasdaq, stocks included are Anode, known as Russia's Google, and online retailer Ozon, as well as Nexters and QIWI and Head Hunter Group.

A Nasdaq spokesperson tells FOX Business the companies have been contacted and asked for information material to the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine and how it may impact business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC. 127.61 -0.83 -0.65% NDAQ NASDAQ INC. 170.99 -1.73 -1.00%

Officials at the NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange, declined to comment.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created extreme volatility across equities and other asset classes including oil and gold.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.