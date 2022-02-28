Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Moscow suspends stock trading until March 5

Russia's central bank sent scrambling as ruble plummets

close
Ernst & Young Global managing partner Andy Baldwin discusses the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the global economy and what to expect at the Mobile World Congress. video

get foHow will Russia-Ukraine crisis impact US economy?

Ernst & Young Global managing partner Andy Baldwin discusses the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the global economy and what to expect at the Mobile World Congress.

Russia's central bank has shut down the country's stock exchange for the week as the ruble plummets amid mounting sanctions imposed by other nations over Russian President Vladmir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Moscow Exchange

The Moscow Exchange building in Moscow on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Bank of Russia announced early Monday that the Moscow Exchange would not open some sections of the market for the day in light of the "current situation," before sending a second alert saying trading would be entirely suspended until March 5.

Russian-related exchange-traded funds took a hit on Monday. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
RUSL DIREXION SHARES ETF TRUST DAILY RUSSIA BULL(POST REV 9.31 -2.02 -17.83%
RSX VANECK VECTORS RUSSIA ETF 11.33 -4.32 -27.62%
ERUS ISHARES INC MSCI RUSSIA CAPPED ETF 18.94 -6.04 -24.18%

The decision comes as the central bank scrambles to try and mitigate steep, coordinated economic sanctions imposed by several other countries, including the U.S., and as the ruble hit a new record low versus the dollar.

Bank of Russia

A Russian flag flies above the headquarters of Bank Rossii, Russia's central bank, in Moscow on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The Bank of Russia also signaled it would resume buying gold on Monday, and raised its key interest rate to 20%, up from 9.5%, in an effort to fight the depreciation of the ruble and higher inflation.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GLD SPDR GOLD SHARES TRUST - EUR ACC 177.32 +0.76 +0.43%

NATO allies and other nations have taken action to inflict economic pain on Russia as Putin continues his bloody assault on Ukraine. Select Russian banks are set to be removed from the SWIFT international banking network by the European Union, and the Bank of Russia has also been targeted directly with sanctions from the Biden administration.

Vladimir Putin Russia

President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media at the Kremlin in Moscow on Feb. 22, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A senior White House official told FOX Business on Monday, "Our strategy is to make sure that the Russian economy goes backward as long as President Putin decides to go forward with his campaign."

FOX Business' Ronn Blitzer and Paul Conner contributed to this report.