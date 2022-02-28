Stocks volatile, Brent oil tops $100 as Russia invades Ukraine

Stocks down by nearly 500 points overnight

US stocks were down nearly 500 points early Monday morning as the situation in Ukraine continues to grow more grave and reports Belarus may join the fighting and support Russian efforts to take over the country.

In New York, the future for the S&P 500 was 1.6% lower and that for the Dow industrials declined 1.3%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 2.2%, notching its first weekly gain in three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.6%. The Russell 2000 index rose 2.3%.

The end of the month usually brings a raft of economic data, but for now the conflict is eclipsing other issues.

"It’s all about the Russia-Ukraine situation and evolutions in that situation will drive market sentiment and direction," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.