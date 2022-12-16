Norfolk Southern conductor trainee killed in Alabama railway accident

A Norfolk Southern employee training to become a conductor was killed on the job this week in a railway accident in Bessemer, Alabama.

The victim has been identified as Walter James Griffin III, 43, from Hueytown, Alabama.

Bessemer Police told AL.com the victim was with a conductor inside the cab of a Norfolk Southern train when a metal beam protruding from a car pulled by a passing train crashed through the window and struck him.

Officers were called to respond shortly after midnight on Tuesday, and Griffin was pronounced dead at around 12:30 a.m.

"Norfolk Southern is grieving the loss of a member of our team this week," the company told FOX Business in an emailed statement. "Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time."

The National Transportation Safety Board said it has a team of investigators working with the Federal Railroad Administration and Norfolk Southern and expects to have a preliminary report on the incident in two to three weeks.