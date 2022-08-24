Nordstrom, Intuit rise, pending home sales and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading.

NORDSTROM: Shares fell 10% in extending trading after the company cut its annual revenue and profit forecasts, a sign that decades-high inflation was squeezing consumer spending on its high-end clothing and footwear.

Nordstrom said it expects fiscal 2022 revenue to rise 5% to 7%, lower than its previous expectation of 6% to 8% growth.

The company forecast fiscal 2022 adjusted profit per share between $2.30 and $2.60, compared with $3.20 to $3.50 previously.

STARBUCKS ACCUSED BY UNION OF RETALIATION OVER CLOSURE OF TWO LOCATIONS

LA-Z-BOY: Shares rose 7% in after-hours trading as the furniture maker beat Wall Street revenue and profit estimates.

Fiscal first quarter sales increased 15% to $604 million, reflecting pricing and surcharge actions and the positive effects of product and channel mix. The analyst estimate was $524.78 million.

The net loss for the three months ended July 30 narrowed to $452 million from $700 million.

WARREN BUFFETT PORTRAIT: BIDS FOR HIGH-TECH ART SIGNED BY BILLIONAIRE ALREADY TOP $30K

Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy per diluted share was 91 cents, topping the estimate of 67 cents.

INTUIT: Shares rose 5% in after-hours trading after the owner of TurboTax, QuickBooks and MailChimp topped Wall Street revenue and profit estimates.

Fiscal fourth quarter revenue fell 6% to $2.4 billion, reflecting the earlier IRS tax filing deadline this year, partially offset by the addition of Mailchimp. Excluding Mailchimp, total revenue declined 16%.

The estimate was $2.34 billion.

The net loss was $56 million compared to a year ago profit of $380 million.

The non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share was $1.10, topped the estimate of 98 cents.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue of $14.485 billion to $14.7 billion, growth of approximately 14% to 16%.

US NEW HOME SALES PLUNGE FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT MONTH TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 2016

DURABLE GOODS: The Census Bureau is expected to say that new orders for manufactured big-ticket items rose 0.6% seasonally adjusted in July, after a surprise 2.0% surge in June.

If you factor out the transportation component, orders are anticipated to edge up 0.2%, slightly trailing June’s increase of 0.4%. Orders for core capital goods, a closely watched proxy for business spending, are seen climbing 0.3% in July, less than half June’s 0.7% rise.

PENDING HOME SALES: The National Association of Realtors is out with its index of pending home sales for July.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv are looking for a decline of 4%, as buyers struggle with high borrowing costs and surging prices.