Warren Buffett portrait: Bids for high-tech art signed by billionaire already top $30K

Billionaire Warren Buffett is making money for charity through the auction of a high-tech signed portrait of himself.

The bidding has already topped $30,000.

The auction started earlier this week and is open to bids until Buffett's 92nd birthday on Aug. 30.

The portrait of Buffett, created by Motiva Art, features a grid of letters over the picture that light up to spell out several of the legendary investor’s famous quotes.

The money raised will go to Girls Inc. of Omaha, which provides educational, cultural and recreational programs for young women in Buffett's hometown.

The nonprofit has benefited from a number of other items the investor has auctioned off over the years.

Before the pandemic, Buffett auctioned off private lunches every year for 20 years and regularly raised millions for charity.

The June lunch auction that raised $19 million for the California-based Glide Foundation that helps the homeless in San Francisco attracted such an astronomical winning bid because Buffett said this year's auction would be the final one.

Buffett once sold an old wallet of his that contained a stock tip, raising $210,000 for the organization. And in 2015, someone paid more than $122,000 for Buffett's 2006 Cadillac with his signature on the dashboard.

