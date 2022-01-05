Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Nike sues Lululemon over Mirror Home Gym, apps

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Nike accused Lululemon of having 'summarily' rejected its demand that it stop infringing six patents.

close
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom on human rights abuses in China and whether LeBron James will meet with him. video

Enes Kanter Freedom: Nike using major athletes as ‘puppets’

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom on human rights abuses in China and whether LeBron James will meet with him.

Nike Inc. on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc. of patent infringement for making and selling the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps without authorization.

Nike store logo located in central London, near Covent Garden.  (iStock / iStock)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NKE NIKE INC. 161.74 -0.54 -0.33%

MICHAEL AVENATTI REQUESTING NEW TRIAL IN NIKE CASE

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Nike accused Lululemon of having "summarily" rejected its demand that it stop infringing six patents.

The lawsuit seeks triple damages for Lululemon's alleged willful infringement, and a variety of other remedies.

Lululemon and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lululemon

FILE PHOTO: Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc's logo is pictured at its store in downtown Vancouver June 11, 2014.  (REUTERS/Ben Nelms / Reuters Photos)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
LULU LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 367.93 +5.45 +1.50%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The complaint also names Curiouser Products, which operates as Mirror, as a defendant.

Lululemon bought Mirror, an at-home fitness company with an interactive workout platform featuring live and on-demand classes, for about $453 million in July 2020, according to a regulatory filing.