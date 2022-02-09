Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Peloton

New Peloton CEO's first company meeting crashed by angry laid-off workers: report

Former Peloton workers reportedly weighed in via chat during the virtual discussion

close
Citron Research founder Andrew Left discusses why he believes Peloton should invest in Blue Apron. video

Peloton needs find more products to sell to their subscribers: Citron Research founder

Citron Research founder Andrew Left discusses why he believes Peloton should invest in Blue Apron.

Peloton's first company-wide meeting since new CEO Barry McCarthy took the helm was shorter than planned on Wednesday, after angry ex-employees recently laid off by the fitness firm decided to join in and share their views according to a report.

Peloton Barry McCarthy

New Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy speaks during an interview with CNBC on floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019, when he was CFO of Spotify. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 38.77 +1.50 +4.02%

McCarthy was just announced as new CEO by Peloton on Tuesday, and the "All Hands Meeting" was held Wednesday – his first day on the job after former CEO John Foley was asked to step down and the company began laying off some 2,800 people.

According to CNBC, some of those folks zoom-bombed the comment section during the "All Hands" meeting that included both McCarthy and Foley.

John Foley Peloton

A logo sign outside of a Peloton retail store in Bethesda, Maryland on April 22, 2020. (Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa   /  Peloton.com)

PELOTON'S POTENTIAL SUITORS: AMAZON, NIKE, APPLE, DISNEY OR SONY?

"I'm selling all my Peloton apparel to pay my bills!!!," one former employee reported wrote. Another wrote, "This is awfully tone deaf."

One user said, "The company messed up by allowing people who were fired into this chat," adding that it was now "too late to [moderate] this."

The outlet reported that McCarthy said he had "no comment" after being asked toward the end of the discussion whether laid-off workers had been allowed into the chat.

Peloton

FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019.  (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Photos)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE BY CLICKING HERE

Peloton did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.