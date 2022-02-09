New Peloton CEO's first company meeting crashed by angry laid-off workers: report

Peloton's first company-wide meeting since new CEO Barry McCarthy took the helm was shorter than planned on Wednesday, after angry ex-employees recently laid off by the fitness firm decided to join in and share their views according to a report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 38.77 +1.50 +4.02%

McCarthy was just announced as new CEO by Peloton on Tuesday, and the "All Hands Meeting" was held Wednesday – his first day on the job after former CEO John Foley was asked to step down and the company began laying off some 2,800 people.

According to CNBC, some of those folks zoom-bombed the comment section during the "All Hands" meeting that included both McCarthy and Foley.

"I'm selling all my Peloton apparel to pay my bills!!!," one former employee reported wrote. Another wrote, "This is awfully tone deaf."

One user said, "The company messed up by allowing people who were fired into this chat," adding that it was now "too late to [moderate] this."

The outlet reported that McCarthy said he had "no comment" after being asked toward the end of the discussion whether laid-off workers had been allowed into the chat.

Peloton did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.