Netflix shares knocked as Goldman warns on 'consumer recession' fears

Shares of Netflix tumbled Friday after Goldman Sachs fired a warning over the streaming giant's future business.

Analyst Eric Sheridan downgraded the stock from a "neutral" to sell" rating and slashed its 12-month price target from $265 to $186 per share.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX INC. 192.77 -10.06 -4.96%

"We have concerns around the impact of a consumer recession as well as heightened levels of competition on demand trends (both in the form of gross adds and churn), margin expansion, & levels of content spend and view NFLX as a show-me story with a light catalyst path in the next 6-12 months," Sheridan wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.

"We have concerns around the impact of a consumer recession as well as heightened levels of competition on demand trends (both in the form of gross adds and churn), margin expansion, & levels of content spend and view NFLX as a show-me story with a light catalyst path in the next 6-12 months…" - Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan

Goldman has lowered its 2022-2023 revenue estimates for Netflix to "incorporate a greater probability of a weaker macro environment."

Netflix

"More specifically, we modestly lower our paid streaming subs across every region but incorporate higher ARPU levels in the US in 2024 & beyond to reflect Netflix’s initiatives around its ad-supported tier and password sharing," Sheridan added.

NETFLIX PLACES BID TO CREATE PRODUCTION STUDIO AT FORMER NEW JERSEY ARMY BASE

In the first quarter of 2022, Netflix reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers, its first decline in over a decade. The company attributed the decline to factors including account sharing among more than 100 million households , competition with other streaming services, sluggish economic growth, inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continued disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netflix has started testing a policy that charges users for sharing subscriptions outside of households in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru. Meanwhile, its cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier could reportedly roll out by the end of the year.

The company, which currently has nearly 222 million subscribers globally, expects to lose another 2 million subscribers by the end of the second quarter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shares of Netflix have fallen more than 60% year to date.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABNB AIRBNB INC. 110.63 -5.09 -4.40% RBLX ROBLOX CORP. 27.96 -2.54 -8.33% UBSFY UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA 9.57 -0.24 -2.45% EBAY EBAY INC. 46.69 -0.99 -2.08%

In addition to Netflix, Goldman has issued sell ratings for Airbnb, Roblox, Ubisoft and eBay.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 116.15 -5.03 -4.15% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 2,296.71 -47.17 -2.01% FB n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 23.96 -1.48 -5.82% IAC IAC/INTERACTIVECORP. 82.99 -2.01 -2.36% ANGI ANGI INC. 5.10 -0.40 -7.27% MTCH MATCH GROUP INC. 80.42 -4.22 -4.99% BMBL BUMBLE INC. 30.25 -0.80 -2.58%

Meanwhile, Goldman has maintained a buy rating on Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Uber, Barry Diller's IAC, real estate tech firm Angi and online dating apps Match and Bumble.