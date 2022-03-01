Musk responds to Biden touting automakers, but leaving Tesla out

In Tuesday night's State of the Union address, President Biden touted the fact that more goods are being "Made in America."

Biden singled out the automakers as contributing to manufacturing and job growth.

The president said that companies were choosing to build new factories in the U.S. when a few years ago, the factories would have been built overseas.

He used Ford and General Motors as specific examples, but left one business leader and automaker out.

"Ford is investing $11 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 11,000 jobs across the country," said Biden. "GM is making the largest investment in its history—$7 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk objected to what he considered a snub.

Musk tweeted Tuesday night saying Tesla has created "over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined."

"All told, we created 369,000 new manufacturing jobs in America just last year," added Biden.

This was not the first time that Musk has taken shots at Biden.

Musk said that President Biden "is treating the American public like fools" after Biden met with executives from rival car companies General Motors and Ford Motor in January.

The electric vehicle pioneer said in September that the administration was "maybe a little biased" and "seems to be controlled by unions."