Musk may need more financing firms for Twitter deal

Elon Musk may need to find other firms to finance his takeover of Twitter.

Apollo Global Management Inc and Sixth Street Partners, which were looking to provide financing earlier this year, are no longer in talks with the billionaire entrepreneur, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Apollo, Sixth Street and other investors were looking to commit over $1 billion in financing for the deal at the time.

When Musk started having second thoughts about the purchase, the talks ended.

Musk initially proposed the buyout in April, then backtracked in July and changed his mind once again this week.

Musk and Twitter are currently attempting to reach an agreement after months of litigation.

Representatives of both sides have held unsuccessful talks about a possible price cut to the $44 billion deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to request for comment, while Apollo and Sixth Street declined to comment.

Musk is expected to provide much of the $44 billion through funds he has raised by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla.

He is also getting equity financing from large investors, while major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion of debt financing.

