Microsoft to buy GitHub in $7.5B deal

Microsoft Corp. announced Monday it would acquire coding website GitHub in a $7.5 billion, all-stock deal.

“Microsoft is a developer-first company, and by joining forces with GitHub we strengthen our commitment to developer freedom, openness and innovation,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “We recognize the community responsibility we take on with this agreement and will do our best work to empower every developer to build, innovate and solve the world’s most pressing challenges.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of the calendar year.