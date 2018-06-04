AI technology trains robots to navigate real world

By TechnologyFOXBusiness

Circle Square Investments' Jeff Sica on the impact of Nvidia on the future of artificial intelligence.video

The most important company in AI: Nvidia?

Circle Square Investments' Jeff Sica on the impact of Nvidia on the future of artificial intelligence.

The robots are coming! Chip designer Nvidia has developed a computer that can help companies develop robots that can navigate the real world.

Continue Reading Below

Using a new artificial intelligence technique, researchers were able to train a robot to learn and collaborate with humans.

The robot is able to see a task demonstration by a human through a camera and is then able to generate a plan to carry out the task.

This was the first time synthetic data was combined with an image centric approach on a robot, Nvidia said.

More From FOX Business... 

Nvidia shares are up 80% since last June.

“This is the most important company in artificial intelligence,” Jeff Sica of Circle Squared Investments told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Monday

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments