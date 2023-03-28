Michigan Burger King franchisee to close 26 restaurants, lay off over 400 employees

Burger King lovers in Michigan are going to need to find a new spot to get a whopper after a franchisee announced the closure of 26 fast food locations.

The fast-food restaurant closings will force 434 employees to lose their jobs, according to a letter filed with Michigan's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Burger King franchisee EYM King of Michigan, announced the closure of 26 locations in Mihcigan, citing a failure to come to terms with the fast-food chain on a new deal.

The franchisee called its ceasing of operations an "unforeseen business circumstance" in a March 22, Warning Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice with Michigan's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

BURGER KING TO POUR $400M INTO ADVERTISING, RESTAURANT REMODELS, APP IMPROVEMENTS OVER 2 YEARS

EYM King of Michigan LLC, said that it is permanently ceasing operations in Michigan "due to the unforeseen business circumstance and not being able to reach a resolution with Burger King Corporation."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Burger King said the company cannot comment due to pending litigation.

PORTLAND FAMILY TERRORIZED BY FIRES SET BY HOMELESS SQUATTERS NEXT DOOR: 'MY WIFE WAS SCREAMING'

"We are aware of the situation, but cannot comment at this time due to pending litigation," a spokesperson for Burger King said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The company said in the letter that it began closing restaurants on March 17 and expects to have all 26 locations closed by April 15.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

The closures will affect stores in Detroit, Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, Ferndale, Flint, Highland Park, Livonia, Royal Oak, Southfield, Walled Lake, Warren and Whitmore Lake.

EYM King of Michigan LLC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.