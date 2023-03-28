Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Fast Food

Michigan Burger King franchisee to close 26 restaurants, lay off over 400 employees

Due to these closures, 424 employees are being laid off from Burger King

close
Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss whether Meta will benefit from a TikTok ban and explains why he's bullish on Netflix. video

Netflix achieved something rarely seen in business history: Mark Mahaney

Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss whether Meta will benefit from a TikTok ban and explains why he's bullish on Netflix.

Burger King lovers in Michigan are going to need to find a new spot to get a whopper after a franchisee announced the closure of 26 fast food locations.

The fast-food restaurant closings will force 434 employees to lose their jobs, according to a letter filed with Michigan's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Burger King restaurant is seen in California

Burger King is offering customers a deal this National Cheeseburger Day.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Burger King franchisee EYM King of Michigan, announced the closure of 26 locations in Mihcigan, citing a failure to come to terms with the fast-food chain on a new deal.

The franchisee called its ceasing of operations an "unforeseen business circumstance" in a March 22, Warning Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice with Michigan's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

BURGER KING TO POUR $400M INTO ADVERTISING, RESTAURANT REMODELS, APP IMPROVEMENTS OVER 2 YEARS

EYM King of Michigan LLC, said that it is permanently ceasing operations in Michigan "due to the unforeseen business circumstance and not being able to reach a resolution with Burger King Corporation."

A Burger King sign

An illuminated Burger King sign is seen on August 25, 2014, in Washington, DC. Fast-food chain Burger King plans to buy Canadian chain Tim Hortons in an acquisition that will make it the world's third largest in the fast-food sector.  (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Burger King said the company cannot comment due to pending litigation.

PORTLAND FAMILY TERRORIZED BY FIRES SET BY HOMELESS SQUATTERS NEXT DOOR: 'MY WIFE WAS SCREAMING'

"We are aware of the situation, but cannot comment at this time due to pending litigation," a spokesperson for Burger King said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Burger king

Burger King launches eco-friendly packaging (Burger King / Fox News)

The company said in the letter that it began closing restaurants on March 17 and expects to have all 26 locations closed by April 15. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

The closures will affect stores in Detroit, Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, Ferndale, Flint, Highland Park, Livonia, Royal Oak, Southfield, Walled Lake, Warren and Whitmore Lake.

EYM King of Michigan LLC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.