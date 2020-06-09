Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Bankruptcy

Men's Warehouse owner mulls bankruptcy filing: report

A bankruptcy filing is just one option the company is considering

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

It has has been a rough couple of months in the retail sector as shutdowns due to the coronavirus has forced several companies to seek bankruptcy protection.

Continue Reading Below

You may soon be able to add another name to that list, Tailored Brands, the parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The news was reported by Stock Talk via Twitter.

A bankruptcy filing is just one option the company is considering, according to Bloomberg.

JCPENNEY SHUTTING DOWN 154 STORES AFTER CORONAVIRUS-DRIVEN BANKRUPTCY

The company is reportedly reaching out and looking for ways to reorganize its debt which is said to be more than a billion dollars.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TLRDTAILORED BRANDS1.68-0.16-8.70%

A statement to FOX Business from Tailored Brands said, "As a matter of company policy, we don’t comment on market rumors or speculation."

PIER 1 ANNOUNCES CLOSING DATE, WILL LIQUIDATE STORES AMID BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS

Shares of Tailored Brands are down 59 percent year-to-date.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Among the retail names that have filed for bankruptcy in 2020 include J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and Pier 1.