Mega Millions jackpot reaches staggering $720M, fifth largest

The Mega Millions' jackpot is now at $720 million after there were no winners in the Tuesday night drawing.

The prize is the fifth-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, with an estimated cash value of $370 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 57, 47, 50, 29 and 40 with a Mega ball of 25. The multiplier was 2X.

If a player wins Friday's jackpot, it would be the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year . A Maine player won the $1.338 billion jackpot in January.

The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or a lump-sum prize of $256.9 million. Since April, the jackpot has continued to rise.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

List of the 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins:

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.

$20 million — Jan. 17; New York.

$31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.

$31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.

$483 million — April 14; New York.

$20 million — April 18; New York.

