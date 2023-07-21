Mega Millions jackpot reaches staggering $720M, fifth largest
The estimated cash value is $370 million for the $720 million jackpot
The Mega Millions' jackpot is now at $720 million after there were no winners in the Tuesday night drawing.
The prize is the fifth-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, with an estimated cash value of $370 million.
The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 57, 47, 50, 29 and 40 with a Mega ball of 25. The multiplier was 2X.
If a player wins Friday's jackpot, it would be the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year. A Maine player won the $1.338 billion jackpot in January.
The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or a lump-sum prize of $256.9 million. Since April, the jackpot has continued to rise.
The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
List of the 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins:
- $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
- $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
- $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
- $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.
- $483 million — April 14; New York.
- $20 million — April 18; New York.
