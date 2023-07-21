Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions jackpot reaches staggering $720M, fifth largest

The estimated cash value is $370 million for the $720 million jackpot

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11) video

California convenience store owner presented with $1M check after selling willing Powerball ticket

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11)

The Mega Millions' jackpot is now at $720 million after there were no winners in the Tuesday night drawing. 

The prize is the fifth-largest in game history, according to Mega Millions, with an estimated cash value of $370 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 57, 47, 50, 29 and 40 with a Mega ball of 25. The multiplier was 2X.

Mega Millions card

Mega Millions Lottery ticket are displayed in a store in New York City. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

If a player wins Friday's jackpot, it would be the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year. A Maine player won the $1.338 billion jackpot in January.

CALIFORNIA CONVENIENCE STORE OWNER REACTS TO SELLING WINNING $1 BILLION POWERBALL JACKPOT: ‘SURPRISED’

The last Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold on April 14, matching all six numbers to win the grand prize of $483 million or a lump-sum prize of $256.9 million. Since April, the jackpot has continued to rise.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Mega Million cards are displayed

Mega Million cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. ((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) / AP Newsroom)

POWERBALL PLAYER IN CALIFORNIA HITS $1.08 BILLION JACKPOT, LARGEST EVER

List of the 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins:

  • $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
  • $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
  • $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
  • $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.
  • $483 million — April 14; New York.
  • $20 million — April 18; New York.

