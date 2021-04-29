Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

The Business of Food

McDonald's sees sales boost from chicken sandwich amid COVID-19 rebound

Same-store sales jumped 13.6% for first quarter, up from 2020, while global same-store sales increased 7.5%

close
Ed Rensi on Yum! Brands Habit Burger acquisition and McDonald's culture change video

Yum! Brands acquiring Habit Burger will be 'formidable competitor' for McDonalds: Ed Rensi

Ed Rensi on Yum! Brands Habit Burger acquisition and McDonald's culture change

Chicken sandwiches, flashy celebrity food promotions and a surge in takeout stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic are fueling earnings for McDonald's in a big way. 

An uptick in drive-thru demand with indoor dining either closed or limited during the pandemic, coupled with celebrity meal promotions from the likes of Travis Scott and J Balvin and the hotly anticipated rollout of the chain’s new crispy chicken sandwich earlier this year, all contributed to sales spiking, the fast-food giant made clear in its earnings report Thursday. 

McDonald's chicken capsule

McDonald's launched its chicken sandwich with a capsule collection earlier this year.  (iStock)

McDonald's reported $5.1 billion in sales for the first quarter ended March 31, up 9% from last year. Same-store sales jumped 13.6% for the first quarter, up from 2020, while global same-store sales increased 7.5%. 

MCDONALD'S OFFERS EARLY ACCESS TO CHICKEN SANDWICH 

"We're maximizing our marketing in a culturally relevant way, committed to great-tasting customer favorites on our core menu and doubling down on digital, delivery and drive-thru to create a faster and easier customer experience," Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 235.60 +3.23 +1.39%

And a part of that seems to be from the hype surrounding the chicken sandwich. McDonald's released its new iteration of the crispy sandwich in February made with a chicken filet, pickles and spicy pepper sauce served on a potato bun, giving customers the option to order it crispy, spicy or deluxe. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The crispy chicken sandwich has been a fast-food phenomenon ever since Popeyes nearly broke the internet with its new chicken sandwich offering two years ago. Since then, fast-food chains such as Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A and KFC have experimented with new takes on the fan favorite. 