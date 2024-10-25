McDonald's E. Coli crisis: What we know

McDonald's disclosed this week a massive E. coli contamination that was first linked to its popular Quarter Pounder burger in some states.

The crisis, which has claimed one life, expanded this week as the fast food giant works to solve the food safety crisis for the American public and its investors.

FOX Business has the latest on the food safety failure at the nation's largest restaurant chain.

E. COLI BREAKOUT DISCLOSED: Earlier this week, the CDC linked McDonald's Quarter Pounders to E. coli in a nationwide warning, prompting the fast food giant to shift into damage control mode… continue reading here.

WHERE IT STANDS: The number of those impacted by McDonald's E. coli is growing as of an update on Friday … continue reading here.

CAUSE OF CONTAMINATION: McDonald's said the beef that is used to make Quarter Pounders, as well as the onions used in this particular menu item, may be the main source of the contamination, but the probe continues…continue reading here.

RIPPLE EFFECT: Other fast food restaurants that used the same onion supplier as McDonald's are taking precautions of their own…continue reading here.

HOW TO SPOT E. COLI: It's a common bacterium and can impact each individual differently. However, it can be deadly to some…continue reading here.

INVESTOR FALLOUT: The outbreak of E. coli hit shares of McDonald's this week as investors attempt to gauge the fallout and cost of the situation. Check McDonald's shares here.

COME CLEAN: One of America's most well-known investors says McDonald's crisis management team needs to do one main thing…continue reading here.

LAWSUITS BEGIN: Lawyers are circling the Golden Arches as victims impacted with E. coli seek compensation… continue reading here.

RISING FOOD INCIDENTS? McDonald's and Boar's Head are two brands recently linked to deadly bacteria as more recalls make national headlines. We asked the experts what exactly may be going on…continue reading here.

