Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

Kevin O’Leary urges McDonald’s execs to have ‘100% transparency’ on E. coli outbreak

McDonald’s must ‘maintain trust’ with its customers, top entrepreneur says

close
O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary breaks down the fast food chaos on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Kevin O’Leary’s advice on how McDonald’s can fix its E. coli crisis

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary breaks down the fast food chaos on 'The Claman Countdown.'

If Kevin O’Leary was the head of American fast-food favorite McDonald’s, he would make sure executives are completely transparent with customers over its recent E. coli outbreak.

"One-hundred percent total transparency, as soon as executives get the information," the O’Leary Ventures chairman advised on "The Claman Countdown" Wednesday.

"Put it out there. That's the key," he added. "You need to maintain the trust between the consumer and the management, because this is an evolving story."

McDonald's and multiple government agencies are still investigating the source of an E. coli outbreak linked to a menu staple: Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

MCDONALD'S AGREES TO TRUMP FAST-FRY BUT WON'T BACK A 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: ‘NOT RED OR BLUE’

On Wednesday, the company confirmed that the beef has not been ruled out as a potential cause, though earlier reports pointed to the raw sliced onions used in Quarter Pounders.

Kevin OLeary on McDonalds E. coli

Kevin O'Leary tells FOX Business' Liz Claman what he would do if he was the head of McDonald's in the midst of an E. coli outbreak. (Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture have confirmed 49 people fell ill in multiple states after eating Quarter Pounders. There have been 10 hospitalizations and one death linked to the outbreak.

O’Leary gave an example from Tylenol in 1982 when a nationwide scare ensued over a series of deaths due to alleged drug tampering.

"It's a case study that many of us teach in various institutions, how well the company managed that by being totally transparent and maintaining trust and removing all the product from the shelf. It is a chestnut case in business schools," O’Leary said.

close
Custom Care Medical internist Dr. Frank Contacessa discusses the symptoms of an E. coli food infection on 'Varney & Co.' video

CDC links McDonald's quarter pounders to E. coli outbreak

Custom Care Medical internist Dr. Frank Contacessa discusses the symptoms of an E. coli food infection on 'Varney & Co.'

"McDonald's is a trusted brand in America. Millions of people use it and trust it, and that's the thing that they've got to protect is that trust," he continued.

McDonald's spokespeople also said Wednesday that the CDC informed the company of the outbreak last week, and the company is working with the agencies involved to determine whether beef or onions – the two ingredients in the sandwich that could be carriers for E. coli – are the cause.

The entrepreneur criticized McDonald's for not alerting the public and its customers sooner.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger appeared on the "Today" show Tuesday to discuss the company's $5 meal plan to help with rising fast food prices. video

McDonald's president on inflation: Customers are 'really stretched'

McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger appeared on the "Today" show Tuesday to discuss the company's $5 meal plan to help with rising fast food prices.

"It's [about] never holding back, because ultimately in these stories, everything gets out. Everything, everything, everything," O’Leary noted, "whether it's leaked or it's disclosed intentionally, every second of new information, get it out there."

"But if they're listening to us right now, this is paramount. Even if you sound [like you're] stumbling or even if you don't have all the pertinent information, get out what you have and explain… That is how you maintain trust in a family. And McDonald's has a family of Americans that go there to eat."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Breck Dumas contributed to this report.