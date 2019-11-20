Mattel spruces up UNO with 'nonpartisan' deck

A classic card game is going neutral for the holidays.

Mattel, the maker of UNO, released a “nonpartisan” version of the game.

The new deck no longer includes red or blue cards. Instead, they will be orange or purple.

“Without Red or Blue cards the focus can stay on the game," Mattel said on its website.

"Forty percent of people admit that opposite political views and voting patterns are problematic within their families," the company stated in a promotional video. "No red or blue deck means no taking sides."

The game also includes a new "veto" card to skip political talk to keep “fun” a focal point.

