Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Market Check

Markets and the Presidents Day holiday

The major indexes ended Friday mixed, but the S&P 500 logging a second straight losing week

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

After the S&P 500 posted its second straight weekly loss, traders and investors may be glad that markets will pause for the Presidents Day holiday.

U.S. equity markets, as well as the bond market, will be closed on Monday.

Stock futures will trade on an abbreviated schedule. Equities will close at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

CME Energy and Metals trade until their normal settle times at 2:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

WHOLESALE INFLATION SURGES 0.7% IN JANUARY, MORE THAN EXPECTED

Mount Rushmore

Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln are sculpted on Mount Rushmore National Memorial in the Black Hills region of South Dakota. (NPS/Handout via Reuters   / Reuters Photos)

GOLDMAN SACHS CEO ON PROBABILITY OF ECONOMIC SOFT LANDING

Markets in Europe and Asia will trade according to their regular schedules.

The markets had a mixed performance to end the week, as traders digested a week of economic data regarding inflation not cooling as quickly or as smoothly as hoped.

The S&P fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33826.69 +129.84 +0.39%
SP500 S&P 500 4079.09 -11.32 -0.28%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11787.271825 -68.56 -0.58%

Recent reports have shown more strength than expected in everything from the job market to retail sales to inflation itself, raising worries that the Federal Reserve will have to get tougher on interest rates.

GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS THREE MORE FED RATE HIKES THIS YEAR

New York Stock Exchange

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson / AP Newsroom)

Economists at Goldman Sachs added one more hike by the Fed in June to their forecast, meaning they see its key short-term rate ultimately rising to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Since the start of the new year, The S&P 500 is up 6.2%, the Dow has gained 2% and the Nasdaq is the leader adding 12.6%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report