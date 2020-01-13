Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Lululemon boosts outlook after strong holiday season

Shoppers responded to Lulu's 'innovative merchandise offerings'

By FOXBusiness
close
KB Advisory Group’s Kristin Bentz discusses Lululemon’s value as the company moves into menswear.video

Lululemon is creating an ecosystem around its brand: Investor

KB Advisory Group’s Kristin Bentz discusses Lululemon’s value as the company moves into menswear.

Lululemon Athletica raised its outlook for the rest of its fiscal year 2019 after a strong holiday shopping season, sending shares higher.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LULULULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.234.84-1.06-0.45%

The athletic-apparel maker expects fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.22 to $2.25, up from its previous forecast of $2.10 to $2.13. Fourth-quarter net revenue is now forecast to be in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion, the result of a comparable sales increase in the mid to high teens on a constant dollar basis, above its previous outlook of $1.315 billion to $1.33 billion.

LULULEMON LOOKS TO MEN AS FEMALE ATHLEISURE BRANDS BALLOON

"We're excited by the momentum in our business over the holiday period with guests responding well to our innovative merchandise offerings," CEO Calvin McDonald said in a statement.

Lululemon's strong holiday season comes amid a mixed retail landscape. Amazon and Macy's were among the retailers who posted strong results while Kohl's and J.C. Penney disappointed.

Lululemon has not yet confirmed a date for its fourth-quarter earnings release.

On Dec. 11, the company reported third-quarter revenue rose 23 percent year-over-year to $916.1 million. Diluted earnings per share were 96 cents, up from 71 cents the previous year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shares are up 1.4 percent so far in 2020 after gaining 90.5 percent last year.