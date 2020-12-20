Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin enters agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.4B

The deal is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals 

close
Lockheed Martin general manager in Archibald, Pa., Paul Cavaliere says his team has been 'very successful' at conducting business despite the pandemic, including meeting manufacturing demands and hiring new employees.video

Lockheed Martin plant GM: 'Things are coming back'

Lockheed Martin general manager in Archibald, Pa., Paul Cavaliere says his team has been 'very successful' at conducting business despite the pandemic, including meeting manufacturing demands and hiring new employees.

Lockheed Martin entered into an agreement Sunday to acquire aerospace and defense rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.4 billion, including debt and net cash.

Continue Reading Below

LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDED $900M F-16 SERVICE CONTRACT

According to the announcement, Lockheed will pay $56 per share for Aerojet Rocketdyne, a 33% premium to Friday’s closing price.

“Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defense industrial base and reduce costs for our customers and the American taxpayer,” Lockheed Martin President and CEO James Taiclet said in a statement. "This transaction enhances Lockheed Martin's support of critical U.S. and allied security missions and retains national leadership in space and hypersonic technology."

Pending the transaction's approval by shareholders and regulators, Aerojet Rocketdyne's shareholders will receive a special pre-closing dividend of $5 per share in common stock and convertible senior notes in March 2021, which, unless revoked, is expected to reduce the transaction's purchase price to $51 per share.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Aerojet Rocketdyne, which has nearly 5,000 employees and 15 primary operations sites across the United States, earned revenue of approximately $2 billion in 2019. The Bethesda, Md.-based company already uses Aerojet Rocketdyne's propulsion systems as part of its aeronautics, missiles, fire control and space business offerings.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LMTLOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION356.03+3.43+0.97%
AJRDAEROJET ROCKETDYNE42.04+0.19+0.45%

Additional details regarding the transaction will be discussed with investors and analysts during a live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE