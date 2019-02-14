Lexus, Porsche top most dependable vehicles list: JD Power

For the eighth year in a row, Toyota Motor’s Lexus ranked as the most dependable brand of vehicles on the market, according to an annual survey conducted by J.D. Power.

J.D. Power ranks car brands based on how many problems arise per 100 vehicles on the road for owners of car models produced three years earlier. Based on available data, owners of Lexus cars from the 2016 model year experienced the lowest number of issues.

Lexus earned a score of 106 problems per 100 vehicles. Porsche and Toyota tied for second place on J.D. Power’s list with a score of 108, followed by Chevrolet with 115 and Buick with 119.

“Vehicle dependability continues to improve, but I wouldn’t say that everything is rosy,” said Dave Sargent, vice president of global automotive at J.D. Power. “Vehicles are more reliable than ever, but automakers are wrestling with problems such as voice recognition, transmission shifts and battery failures. Flawless dependability is a determining factor in whether customers remain loyal to a brand, so manufacturers need to help customers who are currently experiencing vehicle problems and address these trouble spots on future models.”

J.D. Power’s annual survey includes data from more than 32,000 car owners and tracks 177 issues that are separated into eight vehicle categories. This year’s data showed a 4 percent increase in the dependability of 3-year-old vehicles compared to last year.

The Porsche 911 was the most dependable vehicle model, the industry consultant said.

Fiat vehicles ranked as the least dependable of all brands surveyed, with 249 problems experienced per 100 vehicles. Land Rover (221), Volvo (204) and Dodge (178) also drew poor dependability scores.

The top five most dependable brands, according to J.D. Power, can be viewed below.

Lexus (Dependability score: 106)

Porsche (Dependability score: 108)

Toyota (Dependability score: 108)

Chevrolet (Dependability score: 115)

Buick (Dependability score: 119)