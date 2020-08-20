Kudlow expects at least 20% growth in second half of 2020

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday he expects between 20% and 30% growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2020.

"Twenty-percent-plus growth in the third and fourth quarters. You can score that," Kudlow said in an interview with FOX Business' "Varney & Co." "We're going to have a big bang year next year when the president puts in his free-market reward success policy."

He also expects the U.S. to show a V-shaped economic recovery despite concerns that new spikes in coronavirus cases throughout June and July might make that prospect less likely.

Kudlow has been consistent in his belief that such a recovery trend is still possible for the country, despite concerns from bankers who predicted a slower, U-shaped recovery in July.

He added that Americans "created over 9 million jobs...in the last three months," and that he thinks the U.S. is headed "for [a] strong, V-shaped recovery" from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economic adviser mentioned the housing, auto and retail as examples of thriving, post-pandemic U.S. industries.

Another 1.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total number of claims since COVID-19 came to the U.S. to 57.4 million — more than a third of the U.S. labor force, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Kudlow said stimulus talks remain "rather stalled."

