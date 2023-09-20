Kraft recalls American cheese slices over potential choking hazard

Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling about 83,800 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles processed American cheese slices due to concerns about a potential choking hazard.

"The voluntary recall comes as a precaution after a temporary issue developed on one of our wrapping machines, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed," Kraft said in a statement. "If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard."

The food manufacturer said Tuesday that the problem was discovered after receiving several complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice, including six complaints saying they choked or gagged in connection with the issue.

Kraft Heinz

No injuries or serious health issues have been reported.

Heinz said the 16 oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a "Best When Used By" date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24 have been impacted, while individual packages in the recall will contain an S and 72 in the manufacturing code.

Also included in the recall are 3-pound multipacks of the Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a "Best When Used By" of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024, according to the company statement.

"Consumers who purchased these items should not consume them and can return them to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or refund," Heinz said. "Kraft Heinz has fixed the machine that wrapped the affected slices and all other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected."

