JPMorgan investor day, debt talks, Costco, Nvidia earnings top week ahead

This week will be another busy one for investors as the debt ceiling looms and more earnings and Fed speak top the calendar.

All three of the major averages rose for the week despite the uncertainty over whether the government will be able to pay its bills come early June.

Over the weekend, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the likelihood of the U.S. paying all its bills by next month remains "quite low," with talks between teams led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden expected to resume as soon as Monday.

FOX Business breaks down other events likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday, May 22

JPMorgan Chase will kick off its investor day Monday. CEO Jamie Dimon is likely to address the state of the banking industry, the looming debt ceiling and the state of the U.S. economy.

The bank has emerged as one of the standouts during the banking crisis, buying up battered assets of First Republic Bank. Shares have risen 3.8% so far this year, trailing the S&P 500's 9.2%.

In earnings news, Zoom Video Communications will report its earnings. The stock has come way down since it's peak during the pandemic as more workers return to the office, even part-time workers. For the past 12 months, it's down 23% compared to the S&P 500's 7.5% rise.

Fed Speak

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will participate in a discussion on the U.S. economy and monetary policy at 8:30 a.m. Later in the morning at 10:50, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak.

And Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is expected to announce his run for president on Monday after filing the paperwork on Friday, according to reports. He is expected to make that speech in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina, joining a growing GOP field.

Tuesday, May 23

Tuesday morning is a busy one for earnings with AutoZone, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lowe’s, and Williams Sonoma all reporting.

After the bell, Intuit, Palo Alto Networks, Toll Brothers, Urban Outfitters and VF Corp report.

Tuesday will also bring the S&P Global manufacturing PMI flash and April's new home sales, which unexpectedly jumped 9.3% between February and March.

In travel news, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a roundtable on the "State of Runway Incursions – A Path Forward," which will be moderated by NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy: "The NTSB has opened investigations into six incursion events since just the start of the year." These runway incursions have led to some very close calls between planes full of passengers.

And as the war for subscribers heats up between major streaming players, Warner Bros. will launch it's new "Max" streaming service, which will consolidate it's HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming platforms. The move will take on established rivals, including Disney, its Hulu arm, and Netflix.

Wednesday, May 24

Earnings on Wednesday include Abercrombie & Fitch, Analog Devices, Express, Kohl’s and Petco in the morning.

After the bell, American Eagle Outfitters, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Nvidia, which is up 118% so far this year as its chips continue to be sought after for use with artificial intelligence programs.

Economic data on the docket for investor's on Wednesday will include mortgage applications and EIA weekly crude stocks.

Amazon will host its annual meeting on Wednesday, which will include votes over a record 18 proposals that cover climate goals, worker's rights, and diversity and equity.

Thursday, May 25

Companies that are reporting their earnings on Thursday include Best Buy, Burlington Stores, Dollar Tree, Medtronic and Ralph Lauren.

After the bell, investors will be focused on earnings from Costco, Gap, Lions Gate Entertainment, Marvell Technology and Workday.

Economic data includes initial jobless claims, which has been heavily skewed until last week by fraud in Massachusetts.

Friday, May 26

Earnings to round out the week will include Big Lots on Friday.

Friday's economic data will include personal income and consumption, as well as the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index.

Elsewhere, JPMorgan's Dimon is expected to be deposed in the Jeffrey Epstein case over the firm's ties to the sex trafficker before his death.

