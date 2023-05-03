Expand / Collapse search
Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's deposition in Epstein case scheduled: report

Dimon's interview set for late May in lawsuit over JPM's dealings with late sex offender

JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon's deposition under oath in connection with the bank's relationship with late sex offender and former client Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly been slated for later this month, and it could be a two-day affair.

Citing a source familiar, CNBC reported Wednesday that Dimon will be deposed in one of two lawsuits against the bank involving its Epstein ties on May 26, and interviews could extend into May 27.

FOX Business has reached out to JPMorgan Chase for comment.

Epstein was a client from 2000 to 2013, with the last five years coming after he had pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

JPMORGAN CHASE ACCUSED OF TURNING ‘BLIND EYE’ TO EPSTEIN SEX CRIMES: LAWSUIT

JPMorgan is defending in Manhattan federal court two lawsuits seeking damages over its dealings with Epstein.

One involves a proposed class action by Epstein's accusers and the other was brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a home.

JPMorgan has tried to dismiss the lawsuit, noting that the Virgin Islands government has already settled with Epstein's estate for more than $100 million.

JP MORGAN SUES FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER JEFFREY EPSTEIN TIES, POTENTIAL DAMAGES

Last month, a U.S. district judge ordered JPMorgan to turn over documents from 2015 to 2019 – a period after which JPMorgan had dropped Epstein as a client. 

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. His death was ruled a suicide.