Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Janet Yellen

Yellen says odds of US paying all its bills by June 15 is ‘quite low’ as debt ceiling deadline looms

Yellen warns 'some bills' will go unpaid if debt ceiling isn't raised

close
Ben Levisohn, Jack Hough and Carleton English discuss the impact of debt negotiations on the markets, Foot Locker's shares and earnings performance as well as the resignation of Morgan Stanley's CEO James Gorman. video

Market 'optimistic' over debt negotiations: Ben Levisohn

Ben Levisohn, Jack Hough and Carleton English discuss the impact of debt negotiations on the markets, Foot Locker's shares and earnings performance as well as the resignation of Morgan Stanley's CEO James Gorman.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that she believes the country’s chances of paying all its bills by June 15 are "quite low" and warned that some bills will go unpaid if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling.

Yellen made the remarks during an interview on NBC’s "Meet the Press," saying that June 1 remains the hard deadline for Congress to reach an agreement.

"And my assumption is that if the debt ceiling isn't raised, there will be hard choices to make about what bills go unpaid," Yellen said, stopping short of saying which specific bills would go unpaid.

President Biden’s administration and Republicans led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are at a standstill over raising the country's borrowing limit, now at $31 trillion, to keep paying the nation’s bills. 

BIDEN DECLARES HIMSELF ‘BLAMELESS’ IF US DEFAULTS ON DEBT: ‘I’VE DONT MY PART'

Janet Yellen conference Washington

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that "some bills" will go unpaid if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Photos)

Negotiations early Friday ended abruptly before the teams reconvened in the evening, only to quickly conclude for the night.

close
'The Five' co-host Jessica Tarlov and former New York congressman Lee Zeldin break down debt limit talks on 'WSJ at Large.' video

Will Congress make a deal on the debt ceiling?

'The Five' co-host Jessica Tarlov and former New York congressman Lee Zeldin break down debt limit talks on 'WSJ at Large.'

Republicans are demanding steep spending cuts opposed by Democrats, while Democrats insist that Republicans agree to tax hikes on the wealthy, in addition to spending cuts, to close the deficit.

LAWMAKERS SOUND ALARM AS US NATIONAL DEBT CLOCK TICKS: ‘CATASTROPHIC’

With the June deadline approaching, Yellen said it is "not an acceptable situation" for the U.S. to be unable to pay its bills in any scenario.

close
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., discusses debt limit negotiations, wasteful government spending, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introducing articles of impeachment against President Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the border crisis. video

We should have 'adult conversations' to change debt trajectory: Sen. James Lankford

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., discusses debt limit negotiations, wasteful government spending, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introducing articles of impeachment against President Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the border crisis.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I would say we are focused on raising the debt ceiling and there will be hard choices if that doesn't occur," she said. "There can be no acceptable outcomes if the debt ceiling isn't raised, regardless of what decisions we make."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.