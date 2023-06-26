Expand / Collapse search
JPMorgan board member James Crown dies in car crash

Crown was killed in a single car crash at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Colorado

JPMorgan is a name investors can put in their portfolio for the long-term: Victoria Fernandez

Crossmark Global Investments chief market strategist Victoria Fernandez gives her take on the banking crisis on Making Money.

Longtime JPMorgan director James "Jim" Crown was killed in a car crash in Colorado on Sunday, the bank reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

JPMorgan chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in a letter to colleagues that Crown's unexpected passing had left "us all in shock and mourning," calling Crown a friend.

Dimon said Crown, 70, was a member of JPMorgan's board since 2004, and prior to that served as a director at Bank One Corporation since 1991.

Jim Crown speaks at Aspen Institute award dinner

Jim Crown speaks The Aspen Institute's 33rd Annual Awards Dinner at The Plaza Hotel on November 3, 2016 in New York City. Crown was killed over the weekend in a car accident in Colorado. (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Crown was also chairman of the Aspen Institute and previously served on the board of General Dynamics.

JPMORGAN CHASE NAMES NEW HEAD OF AI UNIT

JP Morgan Chase HQ

The JPMorgan Chase & Co. headquarters, The JPMorgan Chase Tower in Park Avenue, Midtown, Manhattan, New York. Longtime JPMorgan board member Jim Crown was killed over the weekend in a Colorado car accident. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Wall Street Journal reported Crown "died in a single car accident at the Aspen Motorsports Park" in a crash that is still under investigation.

According to the outlet, Crown is survived by his parents, Lester and Renée Crown, his wife of 38 years, Paula, four children and two grandchildren.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 139.21 +0.41 +0.30%

JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON HAS ‘NO PLANS’ TO RUN FOR OFFICE, COMPANY SAYS

Dimon said Crown "has been a trusted advisor to me for nearly 20 years," adding that his "many contributions extended well beyond business."

JP Morgan Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of longtime colleague and friend Jim Crown, who was killed in an accident on Sunday. (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

"We extend our deepest condolences to Jim's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Dimon wrote. "Our thoughts are also with all of you who knew and love Jim as much as I did. His heart and his wisdom will be profoundly missed."