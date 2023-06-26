JPMorgan board member James Crown dies in car crash

Longtime JPMorgan director James "Jim" Crown was killed in a car crash in Colorado on Sunday, the bank reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

JPMorgan chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in a letter to colleagues that Crown's unexpected passing had left "us all in shock and mourning," calling Crown a friend.

Dimon said Crown, 70, was a member of JPMorgan's board since 2004, and prior to that served as a director at Bank One Corporation since 1991.

Crown was also chairman of the Aspen Institute and previously served on the board of General Dynamics.

The Wall Street Journal reported Crown "died in a single car accident at the Aspen Motorsports Park" in a crash that is still under investigation.

According to the outlet, Crown is survived by his parents, Lester and Renée Crown, his wife of 38 years, Paula, four children and two grandchildren.

Dimon said Crown "has been a trusted advisor to me for nearly 20 years," adding that his "many contributions extended well beyond business."

"We extend our deepest condolences to Jim's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Dimon wrote. "Our thoughts are also with all of you who knew and love Jim as much as I did. His heart and his wisdom will be profoundly missed."