JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has 'no plans' to run for office, company says

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is not planning on running for public office, according to a company spokesperson.

"As he has said in the past, Jamie has no plans to run for office," the bank said in a statement Monday. "He is very happy in his current role."

Dimon, 67, fueled speculation about his political future last week when he said during an interview on Bloomberg that pursuing a political career has crossed his mind.

STOCK MARKET RALLY COULD BE DERAILED BY AN EARNINGS SLUMP, MORGAN STANLEY WARNS

"I love my country, and maybe one day I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another," he said during the interview when asked whether he has ever considered public office. His comments come as candidates gear up for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The CEO, who took the helm of the largest bank in the U.S. in 2005, holds outspoken views on public policy, frequently dedicating pages to such matters in his annual letter to shareholders.

After Donald Trump was elected as president in 2016, there were reports that Dimon was under consideration for Treasury secretary. The Trump administration ultimately picked Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker.

BANKING CRISIS THREATENS TO IGNITE CREDIT CRUNCH FOR US HOUSEHOLDS - WHAT TO KNOW

And in 2018, Dimon said that he could beat Trump in an election, saying he was "as tough" and "smarter." The executive immediately walked back those comments and said he made them out of frustration over Washington gridlock.

"I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems," he said.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman last week encouraged Dimon to run for president via tweet, describing him as a political centrist who is pro-business and pro-free enterprise.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"There is nothing more for him to achieve at JPM. He has already been crowned the world’s best banker," Ackman wrote in the tweet. "JPM stock will go up even more when he becomes POTUS as he can do more for the bank and our economy as President than he can as Chairman and CEO of JPM."

Dimon routinely demurs when asked about retirement plans.

"I can’t do this forever, I know that," he said recently. "But my intensity is the same. I think when I don’t have that kind of intensity, I should leave."