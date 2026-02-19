Johnson & Johnson to invest $1B in Pennsylvania manufacturing facility

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in a next-generation manufacturing facility that will produce advanced cell therapy technologies.

The facility will be located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and Johnson & Johnson said the move will expand its U.S. manufacturing capacity along with its pipeline of transformational medicines for cancer, immune-mediated and neurological diseases.

Johnson & Johnson added that the facility will have cutting-edge manufacturing processes and support over 500 skilled biomanufacturing jobs once it's fully operational, as well as over 4,000 construction jobs.

"For 140 years, Johnson & Johnson has been a leading innovator in American healthcare, and we are honored to continue advancing that legacy in Pennsylvania," said Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato.

"By uniting scientific excellence with state-of-the-art manufacturing and strategic investment, and by working collaboratively with our communities, we are delivering for patients and creating significant opportunities for workers and families," Duato added.

The $1 billion investment in the new cell therapy manufacturing facility comes as part of the company's previously announced plan to invest $55 billion in manufacturing, research and development, and technology in the U.S. through early 2029.

Johnson & Johnson noted that the facility will deepen its presence in Pennsylvania , which it said has an economic impact of about $10 billion annually.

The company has 10 facilities covering over 2 million square feet in the Keystone State. Johnson & Johnson has manufacturing, research, distribution and office operations in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro , a Democrat, said the announcement shows the state is a "powerhouse for innovation and manufacturing in the life sciences" and added that the Johnson & Johnson announcement shows that companies "know we've got the strategy, the workforce, and the speed they need to succeed."

"Pennsylvania leads in life sciences and advanced manufacturing because we consistently deliver what companies like Johnson & Johnson need to succeed: a skilled workforce, premier research institutions, and proven manufacturing strength," said Sen. Dave McCormick , R-Pa. "This $1 billion-plus investment in a new Lower Gwynedd facility is a testament to that leadership and will produce life-changing treatments for patients, along with new and good jobs for our Commonwealth."

